Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 4th Jan 2023

Welsh Women’s Aid receives new funding to support children affected by domestic abuse

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

New funding has been awarded to programs across England and Wales to support children affected by domestic abuse.

The UK government has announced that the funding will be used to develop early intervention strategies to prevent violence against women and girls.

Over £10 million has been allocated to organisations providing vital support to children who have survived domestic abuse, such as counselling and 1:1 support.

These projects include Welsh Women’s Aid, The Children’s Society, and SafeLives.

This funding will be provided through the Children Affected by Domestic Abuse Fund, which was established in 2018 and has already supported thousands of children and families.

Minister for Safeguarding, Sarah Dines, said, “The impact of domestic abuse is devastating, and it is especially heartbreaking that children are being affected by this horrific crime.”

“This is why we have invested additional funding into vital services supporting children who have been impacted.”

“We are also proud to invest further in projects which identify the most effective ways to intervene early and prevent these crimes from being committed in the first place, which will protect those most vulnerable to abuse.”

The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 recognised children as victims of domestic abuse in their own right when they see, hear, or experience the effects of domestic abuse and are related to either the perpetrator or victim.

Over £2.5 million of new funding will go to Welsh Women’s Aid.

Its Chief Executive, Sara Kirkpatrick, said, “Welsh Women’s Aid is delighted to have secured this vital funding via the Home Office Children Affected by Domestic Abuse Fund in partnership with 15 of our specialist member organisations across Wales.”

“This much-needed funding will help us strengthen our capacity to work with and support children and young people who have been affected by domestic abuse.”

“Together, we will test a range of trauma-informed interventions and create a clear evidence base of what works.”

The Live Fear Free Helpline – run by Welsh Women’s Aid – is a confidential, freephone support and information service open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year for anyone experiencing domestic abuse, sexual violence or any other form of violence against women in Wales.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Serco awarded five-year contract extension to provide air traffic control services at Hawarden Airport
  • Police appeal after woman dies following collision with car outside a North Wales hospital
  • Watch out for this Facebook post offering free Adidas trainers – it’s a scam


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Serco awarded five-year contract extension to provide air traffic control services at Hawarden Airport

    News

    Police appeal after woman dies following collision with car outside a North Wales hospital

    News

    Watch out for this Facebook post offering free Adidas trainers – it’s a scam

    News

    Holywell set to get new Greggs as plans are approved

    News

    Morrisons cuts prices on 130 products to help customers during January squeeze

    News

    Clwyd Gate Inn could reopen with a new gym and shop included as part of refurbishment plans

    News

    New TUC boss calls for urgent meeting with Prime Minister to help resolve public sector disputes

    News

    ‘People wanted to poison me with ricin’ – North Wales MP reveals reasons for wearing stab-proof vest to constituency meetings

    Anglesey

    Plans to build 70 homes on greenfield land near the Flintshire border submitted

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn