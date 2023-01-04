Welsh Women’s Aid receives new funding to support children affected by domestic abuse

New funding has been awarded to programs across England and Wales to support children affected by domestic abuse.

The UK government has announced that the funding will be used to develop early intervention strategies to prevent violence against women and girls.

Over £10 million has been allocated to organisations providing vital support to children who have survived domestic abuse, such as counselling and 1:1 support.

These projects include Welsh Women’s Aid, The Children’s Society, and SafeLives.

This funding will be provided through the Children Affected by Domestic Abuse Fund, which was established in 2018 and has already supported thousands of children and families.

Minister for Safeguarding, Sarah Dines, said, “The impact of domestic abuse is devastating, and it is especially heartbreaking that children are being affected by this horrific crime.”

“This is why we have invested additional funding into vital services supporting children who have been impacted.”

“We are also proud to invest further in projects which identify the most effective ways to intervene early and prevent these crimes from being committed in the first place, which will protect those most vulnerable to abuse.”

The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 recognised children as victims of domestic abuse in their own right when they see, hear, or experience the effects of domestic abuse and are related to either the perpetrator or victim.

Over £2.5 million of new funding will go to Welsh Women’s Aid.

Its Chief Executive, Sara Kirkpatrick, said, “Welsh Women’s Aid is delighted to have secured this vital funding via the Home Office Children Affected by Domestic Abuse Fund in partnership with 15 of our specialist member organisations across Wales.”

“This much-needed funding will help us strengthen our capacity to work with and support children and young people who have been affected by domestic abuse.”

“Together, we will test a range of trauma-informed interventions and create a clear evidence base of what works.”

The Live Fear Free Helpline – run by Welsh Women’s Aid – is a confidential, freephone support and information service open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year for anyone experiencing domestic abuse, sexual violence or any other form of violence against women in Wales.

Call 0808 80 10 800

0808 80 10 800 Email info@livefearfreehelpline.wales

info@livefearfreehelpline.wales Text 07458 143 415

07458 143 415 Visit https://gov.wales/live-fear-free/contact-live-fear-free to use our webchat service.

