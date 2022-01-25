Welsh West End stars return to Theatr Clwyd

Welsh Of The West End are a group of sensationally talented Welsh performers.

They showcase some of their favourite musical theatre tunes, some of which they have been lucky enough to perform on the West End, around the country and indeed the world. So, who are Welsh of The West End?

Steffan Hughes is a singer and presenter from Llandyrnog, Denbighshire.

He is a member of the Classical Brit Award-winning group Only Men Aloud, and with them has enjoyed performing on several UK Tours.

He has performed for the likes of HRH Prince William, Shirley Bassey and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and shared the stage with performers including Katherine Jenkins and Russell Watson.

Steffan, who came up with the venture in the first lockdown said

I can’t wait to bring Welsh of the West End back to the wonderful Theatr Clwyd in February – and to perform indoors this time ‘round!

The theatre gave us our first live open-air performance opportunity back in 2020, so it feels like we’re returning home in a way.

As a venue, they’ve been so supportive of the arts during these recent difficult times and provided so many performers with much needed opportunities.

The audience won’t need a fold-out chair nor umbrella this time… they can enjoy the comfortable seating of the Anthony Hopkins Theatre, as we bring the very best of the musical theatre repertoire to their doorstep, direct from the West End!

Steffan brings with him three incredibly talented Welsh performers, many of whom you will recognise.

Sophie Evans hails from Tonypandy in the South Wales Vallyes.

She came runner up out of 10,000 hopefuls in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s search for Dorothy in 2010, resulting in her becoming alternate Dorothy at the London Palladium at 17.

Sophie has performed with incredible artists including Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, Paul Potts and Kerry Ellis and has most recently performed as Glinda in Wicked on the West end.

Mared Williams is a singer-songwriter / actor from Llannefydd, Conwy.

She released her debut bilingual pop/folk album, ‘Y Drefn’ with I KA Ching Records in August 2020, from which her songs have been tracks of the week both on BBC Radio Cymru and Radio Wales.

Following her masters at the Royal Academy of Music, she landed her first job as ensemble and second cover Eponine in the West End, in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre.

She also gained the title of International Voice of Musical Theatre back in 2018 at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

And finally, Luke McCall who made his professional debut in Les Misérables in 2015 after graduating from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.

Luke is the youngest ever person to play both the roles of The Phantom (Phantom of the Opera) and Jean Valjean (Les Misérables) in the West End.

He’s a familiar face on S4C, appearing on shows such as Noson Lawen, Heno, and Llwyfan, as well as performing at the BBC Proms in the Park.

Luke is currently Alternate Jean Valjean/Courfeyrac in the West End Production of Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre.

Join this fabulous foursome for an evening of dazzling musical tunes, fresh from the West End. Welsh of The West End will be performed at Theatr Clwyd from Friday 4 – Saturday 5 February. Tickets are from £26. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.