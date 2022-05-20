Welsh Government’s £2.9m ‘Brilliant Basics’ fund be shared among 18 projects including Wepre Park

Two of Flintshire’s most popular green attractions are to get a share of a £2.9 million Welsh Government fund aimed at delivering small-scale infrastructure improvements.

A total of 18 projects in “strategically important” tourism locations across Wales have been chosen to receive funding, they include Wepre Park in Connah’s Quay and Greenfield Valley.

The fund is supporting local authorities and national parks to deliver the improvements which will benefit both communities and visitors, will support projects to help alleviate pressure in areas that are seeing increased visitor numbers.

Brilliant Basics will also support projects to improve accessibility to sites and projects that make their destinations more environmentally sustainable.

Amenities will be upgraded for both visitors and the local communities at Wepre Country Park and Greenfield Valley,

Facilities will include improved toilet provision, including Changing Places (fully accessible) toilets and accessible play equipment.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “We’re very aware of the important part that local tourism amenities have on someone’s overall experience when on a day trip or on holiday.”

“These facilities often go unnoticed, but they are an important part of people’s experiences when they visit Wales, while also benefit those who live in the area.”

“The £2.9 million in new funding I’m announcing today will go to projects which will help us make our destinations more accessible and more sustainable, and to grow tourism for the good of Wales.”

Greenfield Valley and Wepre Park are both Keep Wales Tidy Green Flag Award winners

Wepre Park has seen unprecedented growth in visitor numbers over the past two years

It is set in 160 acres of green space, nestled in the heart of Connahs Quay and is a unique setting with its various habitats and geology.

Features of the park include; Old Hall Gardens, Fishing Pond, Brook and Waterfall and Ewloe Castle for the public to discover.

Greenfield Valley Heritage Park is situated in Holywell and encompasses 70 acres of industrial history.

Historically Greenfield Valley employed hundreds of people in both its copper factories and cotton mills and is now a fabulous open green space.

The Valley is home to a number of scheduled ancient monuments and is a haven for wildlife.