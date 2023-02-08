Welsh Government offers ‘maximum it can afford’ pay deal for healthcare workers

Healthcare workers in Wales have been offered a new pay deal following discussions with trade unions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Royal College of Midwives (RCM), Unison, Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP), GMB, British Medical Association (BMA), British Association of Occupational Therapists (BAOT), and Society of Radiographers (SOR) have agreed to put a ‘final’ package of measures to their members for a decision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move follows negotiations with the Welsh Government and trade unions have continued in earnest I would like to thank trade union colleagues who have paused industrial action to allow these meaningful conversations to continue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As a result of these discussions, we have arrived at a final package of measures ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The package, which is the maximum the Welsh Government can afford for the 2022/23 financial year, includes an additional 3% pay increase, of which 1.5% will be consolidated and 1.5% non-consolidated. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The offer also includes improvements to unsocial hours allowances and career progression for health workers, as well as a commitment to working towards pay restoration to 2008 levels. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Welsh Health and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan, said: “This means that if this package is accepted those on the bottom of Band 5, which includes nurses and other health care professionals just starting their careers in NHS Wales, will have received a total pay increase of 8.62% (7.12% consolidated) for this financial year 2022/23 and our lowest paid staff will have received a pay increase of 14.15% (12.65% consolidated).” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Minister added that the offer was not just about pay and also includes measures aimed at improving recruitment, retention and the health and well-being of staff. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She also announced plans to establish a Partnership Agreement Hub to ensure agreements are implemented consistently and to hold relevant organizations accountable for delivery. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government says it is committed to keeping the NHS Wales a public and free-for-all service and delivering services in-house wherever possible. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Minister said, “Delivering a fair pay offer for our workforce which is balanced to support the delivery of health services to the people of Wales and value for our taxpayers is central to this vision.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

