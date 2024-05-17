Welsh Government Economy Minister sets out Wales’ economic future on visit to Broughton

The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy, and Welsh Language was in Flintshire on Thursday to set out his immediate economic priorities for Wales.

Jeremy Miles MS delivered a keynote speech at AMRC Cymru in Broughton.

In his address, Mr Miles highlighted the challenges and opportunities presented by a just transition towards a greener economy.

He emphasised the significant benefits of being at the forefront of this transition for both the business community in Wales and across public services and wider society.

Immediate actions include:

Establishing a national economic council, replacing the Ministerial Advisory Committee

Short turnaround reviews in five key areas, focusing on practical and actionable delivery in areas such as net zero skills, AI, and maximising growth opportunities in renewables

A series of regional events where all businesses will be invited to share their views with the Cabinet Secretary directly

Developing a national approach to future skills planning, spanning all sectors of the economy

The Economy Secretary explained, “I have always believed that the foundation of all that any progressive government seeks to achieve rests on the health of our economy and its ability to support our wellbeing.

If we have an economy which is growing truly sustainably, delivering prosperity and more opportunities for better-paid work in all parts of Wales, then we have the best opportunity to ensure that people can flourish.

All the other challenges which any government grapples with—tackling health and educational inequalities, alleviating poverty, delivering effective and supportive public services, in our case—ensuring strong communities for the Welsh language to flourish—these all ultimately turn on the strength of our economy and what it does to increase prosperity and solidarity.”

He added, “I want Wales to be a place where young people with great ideas want to start a business, whether they are from Wales, have come here to study, or choose to come to live here because of the welcome they will get, the entrepreneurship and mentoring support they can rely on, and that sense of optimism and belonging which runs through our country.

I want them to know they can make it in Wales—a can-do, creative nation where people flourish.

That’s the economic future I know we all want for Wales.”

*Unlike other ministerial visits to Flintshire, Deeside.com was not invited to attend.