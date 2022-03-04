Welsh Government asks public to donate money to support Ukraine rather than physical goods

The Welsh Government is asking members of the public who wish to send humanitarian aid to the Ukraine to consider donating money rather than physical goods.

There has been an outpouring of generosity from people in Wales and other countries after the Ukraine was attacked by Russia just over a week ago.

It has seen large amounts of food, clothes and other items brought to drop-off points in various locations.

However, ministers are concerned about the logistical problems posed by transporting large amounts of supplies to the country.

This is perhaps evidenced by tweets which have been spotted locally showing warehouses full of goods as people in the region desperately try to help refugees affected by the conflict.

It has resulted in appeals being put out for volunteers to load trucks and for HGV drivers to come forward to assist in getting the donations to those who need them.

In a statement issued today on Welsh efforts to support the Ukraine, Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “On Wednesday, the Minister for Finance and Local Government and I met with the leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, leaders of local authorities from across Wales and the third sector to discuss preparedness to accept people escaping the violence in Ukraine.

“There was a unanimous determination to offer all support possible.

“There was praise for the generosity of the Welsh public, who have been eager to donate and support the people of Ukraine.

“However, donations of physical goods is presenting logistical difficulties both here and abroad.

“We urge people who want to donate – and are able to – to make a financial donation to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s appeal at www.dec.org.uk”

It was announced at the start of the week that the Welsh Government would be providing £4m in humanitarian aid to the Ukraine.

The minister confirmed the money will be donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee, which represents 15 major aid charities.

She said allocating the funding in this way would ensure it reaches those who need it “as quickly as possible”.

Ms Hutt said: “The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate – as does the dire humanitarian crisis, which has resulted in the displacement of almost a million people in just seven days.

“We reiterate our unequivocal solidarity with the Ukrainian people in the face of Putin’s aggression.

“This week we have set in train a wide range of support in response to the evolving humanitarian crisis.

“I want to thank officials, local authorities, the third sector, faith leaders, and the public for their rapid and robust response. They continue to reaffirm that Wales truly is a Nation of Sanctuary.”

The devolved government said it was exploring options to ensure support can be provided when Ukrainian citizens begin to arrive in Wales, with further updates expected in due course.

A dedicated page has been set up on the government’s website setting out how people can help and sources of support for people directly affected by the war in Ukraine.

Ms Hutt said: “We remain in close contact with the UK Government to understand how its proposed visa schemes will operate and how Wales can play a full part.

“We are working with other public bodies in Wales to identify and take action on any investments held associated with the Russian state.

“There is no question the responsibility for this unprovoked aggression in Ukraine lies squarely with Putin and not with the people of Russia.

“In Wales, there are valued community members of Ukrainian, Russian, and Belarussian origin and we must ensure our words and actions protect their safety.

“I echo the words of Mick Antoniw MS who paid tribute to the brave Russian students and young people who have been protesting across the Russian Federation. They are the real future of Russia.”