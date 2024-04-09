Welsh Government appointed ‘Working Group’ endorses public sector 4-day working week trial

A Welsh Government appointed group has concluded that a 4-day week in devolved public services is a “progressive and innovative way of working which merits further consideration.”

In April 2023, the Welsh Government took a significant step towards exploring the feasibility of a 4-day work week in the public sector by establishing a dedicated Working Group under the Workforce Partnership Council (WPC).

This move came in response to growing calls for more flexible working arrangements and aimed to delve into the practical and service delivery implications of such a change.

The Working Group, embracing a social partnership model, gathered input from various stakeholders, including 4-day week practitioners, academics, and the Scottish Government, across eight meetings.

It established four subgroups – which had representation from Flintshire Council – to focus on different aspects of the initiative, eventually reaching a consensus on a shared definition of the 4-day week concept.

Contrary to a one-size-fits-all approach, the Group highlighted the importance of a pilot program that is willingly embraced by both employers and employees, underpinned by thorough discussions and negotiations.

The key recommendation encourages devolved public sector employers, trade unions, and the Welsh Government to collaborate through the WPC to identify potential participants for a 4-day week pilot, taking into account the diverse nature of public services.

The backdrop to the Working Group’s establishment was a blend of political debate, public interest, and academic inquiry into the potential benefits and challenges of reduced working hours without a loss in pay.

Previous discussions and reports, including a notable debate in the Senedd and insights from the Future Generations Commissioner, laid the groundwork for this exploratory initiative.

The Group’s findings and recommendations underline an innovative stance towards work-life balance, suggesting that a 4-day work week could lead to numerous benefits, including improved employee wellbeing, recruitment, and retention, as well as potential increases in productivity.

The Working Group recognises various risks associated with the introduction of a four-day work week for employers, service delivery, and employees but believes these can be managed and mitigated through careful planning and consultation with workers and their unions.

Identified risks include:

Equality risks : Potential widening of inequalities between office and frontline workers, especially in continuous operations, which could negatively impact workers based on gender, race, and other characteristics, and affect entitlements to welfare benefits.

: Potential widening of inequalities between office and frontline workers, especially in continuous operations, which could negatively impact workers based on gender, race, and other characteristics, and affect entitlements to welfare benefits. Financial risks : Costs for employers to hire additional staff to maintain service levels after reducing working hours.

: Costs for employers to hire additional staff to maintain service levels after reducing working hours. Undeclared hours and work intensity risks : Increased undeclared working hours or work intensity as employees try to complete the same workload in fewer hours.

: Increased undeclared working hours or work intensity as employees try to complete the same workload in fewer hours. Workforce development risks : Reduced time for learning and development due to decreased working hours and increased workload pressures.

: Reduced time for learning and development due to decreased working hours and increased workload pressures. Service delivery risks : Challenges in maintaining 24/7 services without increasing staff numbers and potential impacts on service quality, exemplified by the practice of “call cramming” in social care.

: Challenges in maintaining 24/7 services without increasing staff numbers and potential impacts on service quality, exemplified by the practice of “call cramming” in social care. Personal risks : Hidden costs for workers, such as higher home heating bills or leisure expenses during additional free time, and the loss of the workplace as a refuge.

: Hidden costs for workers, such as higher home heating bills or leisure expenses during additional free time, and the loss of the workplace as a refuge. Team management risks: Increased complexity in managing teams and maintaining communication and engagement across more complicated shift patterns.