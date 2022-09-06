Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Sep 2022

Welsh Conservatives bid farewell to “once-in-a-generation politician” Boris Johnson

The Welsh Conservatives have bid farewell to Boris Johnson calling him a  “once-in-a-generation politician who had a unique ability to connect to voters.”

Johnson gave his final speech as prime minister from Downing Street this morning before heading to Scotland to give his formal resignation to the Queen after Liz Truss was elected as the new Conservative leader.

In his departure speech, Johnson said: “Well – this is it, folks.”

“In only a couple of hours, I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader.”

“The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race.”

“They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now.” He said.

Johnson said: “I know that Liz Truss, and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis, and this country will endure it and we will win.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies MS said: “Boris Johnson is a once-in-a-generation politician who had an unique ability to connect to voters – something we saw time and time again with our best ever performance in a Senedd election and the highest number of Welsh Conservative MPs elected since the 1980s.

“I believe the country is grateful that his leadership ensured we prevented Corbyn becoming Prime Minister, got Brexit done, armed Ukraine against Putin, and ably secured and delivered the fastest Covid vaccination programme in Europe.

“When we look back at his legacy, it will be seen as one where real progress was made and whilst I am sad to see him go, it is also understandable, and I join his message that the Party and the country should unite behind Liz Truss now to alleviate the cost-of-living.

“Boris – thank you for everything”.

 

Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

