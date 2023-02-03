Welsh ambulance workers suspend Monday’s strike after pay offer from Welsh Government
Welsh ambulance workers have suspended Monday’s strike after a pay offer from the Welsh Government
Industrial action has been suspended to allow further negotiations with Ministers.
The deal amounts to both a consolidated and non-consolidated one off payment for 22/23 – on top of the already imposed 4.5 per cent.
The Welsh Government has confirmed negotiations for will begin almost immediately.
Almost 1,500 workers across the country had been due to walk in on Monday, 6 February.
Nathan Holman, GMB Welsh NHS lead said:
“After intense negotiations, GMB has agreed to suspend strike action while further talks take place.
“We recognise that the Welsh Government and Welsh Ambulance have made concessions and, through social partnership, we appreciate the frank and open dialogue with them over the last few months.
“This has only been made possible because the Welsh Government has been prepared to talk about pay – a lesson for those in charge on the other side of the Severn Bridge.
“We are a member led union, ultimately they will decide.”
