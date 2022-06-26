Welsh Ambulance Service launches new telephone triage support system live for 999 calls

The Welsh Ambulance Service has introduced a new telephone consultation tool to help clinicians arrange the most appropriate care for 999 callers.

The Emergency Communication Nurse System (ECNS) software supports control room clinicians to determine the best course of action for patients who call 999 through its evidenced based approach.

ECNS is part of a comprehensive re-organisation of Welsh Ambulance Service control centres to help meet the increasing patient demand, changing healthcare environment and resource availability.

The system replaces a paper-based triage product and introduces digital features enabling clinicians to share patient information to their GP or another healthcare provider, making the process slicker.

The team behind the implementation are looking to introduce even greater functionalities to support both patient and clinician, with video functionality being an exciting future addition.

Dr Mike Brady (Consultant Paramedic) said: “Demand on our ambulance service is increasing year-on-year, so this is about thinking smarter about what we can do with the resources we have to keep up with the fast-changing picture.

“The mix of combining people, process, and technology were the game changers, as well as the benefits of improved resource allocation.

“It means that patients are getting the right care, in the right place at the right time, and it also means we can protect our precious resources for those who need us most.

“We also try not to overwhelm the wider health economy if we can clinically care for patients at source and provide them the most appropriate care remotely and closer to home.”

Last year, the Trust’s control room nurses and paramedics cared for 6.3% of emergency callers without needing to dispatch an emergency ambulance.

Mike said: “We think this will make a real difference to our staff and patients and are already exploring more sophisticated functionality for added benefits.”

Chief Executive Jason Killens said: “As the first to deploy this new decision support software in the way we have for use by our clinicians, it’s exciting to see what benefits our people and our patients will see.

“I’d like to congratulate the teams that helped to make this happen.”