Posted: Tue 13th Jun 2023

Wellbeing Wins: Flintshire school takes top honours for its nurturing environment

A Holywell primary school is celebrating after achieving an award for its commitment and hard work in achieving a positive culture of wellbeing throughout the school. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ysgol Maes y Felin received The Wellbeing Award For Schools from Optimus Education, part of Shaw Trust, a social purpose organisation.  This award confirms that the school has met a national standard for positive mental health and emotional wellbeing.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The primary school has always fostered a culture of wellbeing but made this a clear priority in recent years, in particular during and since the pandemic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Shirley Allman, class teacher, has headed up this area and decided to begin the process of entering the school for the award to reflect everyone’s dedication to ensuring the wellbeing of all.   ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The award criteria involved evidencing how the school met each standard, including a sustained culture of well-being for children, staff, and other stakeholders.  This has included writing new policies, developing initiatives, and embedding positive practice. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As part of the process, which began last September, Mrs Allman created a change team comprising staff, parents, and pupils who continue to help drive the message across the school and contribute to the positive culture.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “I am extremely proud of our school family and the way in which we all support one another.  The Wellbeing Award For Schools recognises this, but I could not have done any of it without the positive attitude of all involved in school life.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The award reaffirms to others the priority we place on wellbeing and ensures that it remains a priority for all.  We are really pleased that this recognition will allow us to continue to build on the culture and develop new initiatives linked to the needs of the stakeholders.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with everyone involved to promote the wellbeing of staff, pupils and parents.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

David Thomas, headteacher, said: “We are so proud of the staff team, led by Mrs Allman, for all of the hard work that went into achieving the wellbeing award.  As a school, wellbeing and nurture is at the heart of all we do, and it is fantastic to be one of the only schools in Flintshire to be recognised for this.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to every member of our school family for being a part of our wellbeing journey.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Wellbeing For Schools Award is valid for three years during which time the school can use a WAS logo across its stationery and website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

