Weekend call outs for Flintshire based volunteer rescue teams

Listen to this article

Flintshire-based rescue teams were called out over the weekend to help with two separate incidents.

The North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team, based in Mold, were called out on Saturday afternoon to assist an injured fell runner.

The team were scrambled to Moel Famau following reports a runner had suffered an ankle injury.

An NEWSAR spokesperson said: “North Wales Police asked us to assist a fell runner with an ankle injury on Moel Famau.”

“Team members were ferried to the summit of Moel Famau by Team Landrover and 4×4 pickup from the wardens at Bryniau Clwyd a Dyffryn Dyfrdwy – Clwydian Range and Dee Valley (thanks!).”

“After splinting and pain relief the casualty was stretchered to the Team Landrover and driven down to a family member’s car, so they could be taken to hospital. Get well soon!”

During the early hours of Sunday morning, volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint received a call regarding an incident in Rhyl.

The team was tasked to support North Wales Police and Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team.

The call came in just before 3.50am when Holyhead Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre tasked the volunteers with an incident on Rhyl Beachfront.

An HM Coastguard Flint spokesperson said: “A casualty was rescued by RNLI Rhyl and returned to the promenade, to be met by ourselves and Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.

“Once handed over to the Ambulance Service, Coastguard assets all stood down and returned to base.”

Latest News