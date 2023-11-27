Week turning chilly with possible snow showers says Met Office

The UK is preparing for a significant drop in temperatures this week, with the Met Office forecasting colder weather and the potential for snow in various parts of the country.

A stream of colder air from the north is set to affect many areas of the UK over the next few days.

This shift is expected to bring wintry showers along the North Sea coast and some inland parts of northern Britain.

These conditions could lead to snow and ice impacts in the coming days.

According to the latest BBC forecast, Flintshire might experience some sleet showers during the early hours of Friday morning.



The end of the week could see snow in parts of southern Britain, but the forecast remains uncertain.

David Oliver, a Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, explains the complexity of the situation: "After some rain on Monday, conditions in the south will turn mainly dry for a time."

"However, by Thursday and Friday, the southern half of England and Wales may see a very uncertain period."

"Weather models are showing several possibilities, from heavy rainfall to dry conditions. At present, a mainly dry outcome seems most likely."

David added, "Some models suggest an area of low pressure could develop and move in from the south or southwest."

"If this happens, we could see warmer, moisture-laden air clash with the cold air further north, potentially leading to widespread snowfall across southern and central Britain."

Any snowfall that does occur is expected to be transient and short-lived, especially in southern Britain.

The ground temperatures here generally remain relatively high after the summer, which means that any snow is unlikely to persist for long.

However, even brief snowfall can cause major disruption in the UK.

