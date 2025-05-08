M53 southbound closed after serious crash near Eastham Interchange

A serious road traffic collision has closed the M53 southbound in Merseyside between Junction 5 (Hooton Interchange) and Junction 7 (Netherpool Interchange) near Ellesmere Port.

The incident, which occurred close to Junction 6 (Eastham Interchange), has prompted a full emergency response from Merseyside Police, Fire & Rescue, the North West Ambulance Service, and National Highways.

Drivers are being advised to expect long delays of at least 30 minutes and to follow the official diversion route marked with a solid square symbol:

Exit M53 at J5

Take the 3rd exit at the roundabout onto the A41 New Chester Road

Turn right at the A550 Welsh Road

Turn left at the A540 Parkgate Road

Turn left again at the A5117

Rejoin the M53 at J10

Motorists are urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to check for updates.