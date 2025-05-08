Shotton based Doubleclick celebrates decade of design and support

A decade after becoming a community interest company, Double Click Design and Print CIC has celebrated ten years of combining professional creative services with mental health support at its base in the Deeside Enterprise Centre, Shotton.

The team welcomed past and present trainees, colleagues and friends to their studio ten years since Double Click launched in its current form.

The day featured a film spanning the company’s journey back to its earliest roots in 1993, reflecting on its evolution and highlighting many of the people who have helped shape the organisation over the decades.

Guests were also invited to share memories on a board and collect a commemorative gift box.

The day included emotional tributes to two individuals who played a significant role in Double Click’s development and are no longer with us.

Neil Rees, Operations Director, said: “It’s amazing to think Doubleclick, in one form or another, dates back over 30 years. We’ve supported hundreds of people since becoming a CIC in 2015, and it was brilliant to see so many of them come back to celebrate with us.”

Since becoming a social firm, Double Click has developed a unique model that blends a busy design and marketing agency with vocational creative training for people in mental health recovery.

Guided by Flintshire Council’s mental health services, the support is tailored to each individual’s needs, with some trainees gaining confidence and moving on into work or education quickly, while others remain for longer periods.

“Some trainees come and go quickly, moving into work or education. Others stay longer because their needs are greater,” said Neil.

“It’s a flexible, human approach, and we’ve had some incredibly humbling feedback over the years.”

Neil believes that mental health support can be needed by anyone at any point in life and said the Double Click model offers a rare and valuable route into recovery.

“Mental health struggles can be pot luck, any one of us could find ourselves needing support, and I believe Doubleclick has tapped into an almost unique way of offering help to those who need it.”

Awareness and openness around mental health has increased significantly over the past ten years, which has helped to reduce stigma, but it has also placed additional pressure on support services.

“Finding appropriate services for everyone who needs support has probably been one of the biggest challenges,” Neil said.

To meet growing demand, Double Click is now looking to open up additional places for people from Wrexham and Cheshire.

It is also expanding its training offer, having recently become a City and Guilds Approved Training Centre.

The anniversary celebrations are continuing this month with a community tea party in Double Click’s new garden area on Tuesday 14 May, part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Reflecting on Double Click’s impact locally, Neil said:

“We’re unique in how we serve the community. We operate as a proper design agency, but as a social firm, our profits go straight back into supporting our trainees and volunteers. That blend of business and care is at the heart of what we do.”