Storage firm to the rescue after thieves steal Flintshire school’s gardening tools

Green-fingered pupils at a Flintshire primary school are fighting back with

help from a local storage firm after heartless vandals wrecked their garden

project and stole their tools.

The youngsters at Westwood Community Primary in Buckley are well on their

way to restoring the flower and vegetable beds and have planted honeysuckle

and even a banana tree.

Denbigh-based Lock Stock Self Storage, who have a storage park on the town’s

Globe Business Park, have stepped in with a donation of garden tools, a

variety of seeds, bags of compost and environmentally-friendly flower pots.

Local Flintshire County and Town Councillor Dan Rose, a member of the

Botanical Society of the British Isles and a keen naturalist, has also been

involved with the school project since last year and is delighted with the

interest being shown by the pupils.

He has donated a Darjeeling banana tree – an Indian variety hardy enough to

cope with the North Wales climate – and is advising on the next stage of the

outdoor project, developing a wildflower meadow to encourage bees,

butterflies and other insects.

The vandalism upset the pupils with Harvey, 11, saying: “It was very

frustrating and worrying that people would do that and because they’d stolen

the tools we couldn’t work on the flower beds.”

The delivery from Lock Stock and the fine weather means that pupils from

across the school can resume work on their project which includes growing

strawberries, potatoes and lettuce for the school kitchen to turn into

home-grown meals.

Deputy Head Lynne Brown said: “The donation from Lock Stock will be put to

good use and will get us back up to speed with the garden project after the

break-in and it will also deliver some produce for our dinner ladies to use.

“Dan has been a big help. He is very knowledgeable and the children have

learned so much from him and the importance of respecting the natural world

around them.

“We are out here in all weathers and all seasons – gardening is a year-round

activity and its important to get the pupils out in all weathers.”

Lock Stock Area Manager Richard Warner, who delivered the donation to the

school, said: “I’ve been busy in my own garden so I know it can be hard work

but it’s also very rewarding as well.

“At Lock Stock we like to support local community efforts and charities and

this is such an outstanding project which is bouncing back and not letting

the vandals win.

“These are lifetime skills that these young people are learning which will

stand them in good stead in the future and it teaches them good practical

knowledge about the natural world.”

Ava, aged 11, said: “I like the honeysuckle we’ve planted and when it’s

grown the flowers will have a lovely scent and attract bees. We’ve even

planted a Magnolia tree and potatoes and strawberries as well.”

Layton, 10, said: “I used to help my auntie in her back garden with growing

sunflowers. I enjoy planting things and then coming back to see if they’ve

grown – it’s very rewarding when they have.”

Councillor Rose said: “It’s brilliant the way the school has embraced the

gardening project and the way it is linked to wildlife and the natural

world.

“The pupils are very enthusiastic about it and are happy to get involved and

get their hands dirty and I’m sure it’s teaching them a great deal which

they’ll be able to put to good use in the future.”