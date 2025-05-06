Storage firm to the rescue after thieves steal Flintshire school’s gardening tools
Green-fingered pupils at a Flintshire primary school are fighting back with
help from a local storage firm after heartless vandals wrecked their garden
project and stole their tools.
The youngsters at Westwood Community Primary in Buckley are well on their
way to restoring the flower and vegetable beds and have planted honeysuckle
and even a banana tree.
Denbigh-based Lock Stock Self Storage, who have a storage park on the town’s
Globe Business Park, have stepped in with a donation of garden tools, a
variety of seeds, bags of compost and environmentally-friendly flower pots.
Local Flintshire County and Town Councillor Dan Rose, a member of the
Botanical Society of the British Isles and a keen naturalist, has also been
involved with the school project since last year and is delighted with the
interest being shown by the pupils.
He has donated a Darjeeling banana tree – an Indian variety hardy enough to
cope with the North Wales climate – and is advising on the next stage of the
outdoor project, developing a wildflower meadow to encourage bees,
butterflies and other insects.
The vandalism upset the pupils with Harvey, 11, saying: “It was very
frustrating and worrying that people would do that and because they’d stolen
the tools we couldn’t work on the flower beds.”
The delivery from Lock Stock and the fine weather means that pupils from
across the school can resume work on their project which includes growing
strawberries, potatoes and lettuce for the school kitchen to turn into
home-grown meals.
Deputy Head Lynne Brown said: “The donation from Lock Stock will be put to
good use and will get us back up to speed with the garden project after the
break-in and it will also deliver some produce for our dinner ladies to use.
“Dan has been a big help. He is very knowledgeable and the children have
learned so much from him and the importance of respecting the natural world
around them.
“We are out here in all weathers and all seasons – gardening is a year-round
activity and its important to get the pupils out in all weathers.”
Lock Stock Area Manager Richard Warner, who delivered the donation to the
school, said: “I’ve been busy in my own garden so I know it can be hard work
but it’s also very rewarding as well.
“At Lock Stock we like to support local community efforts and charities and
this is such an outstanding project which is bouncing back and not letting
the vandals win.
“These are lifetime skills that these young people are learning which will
stand them in good stead in the future and it teaches them good practical
knowledge about the natural world.”
Ava, aged 11, said: “I like the honeysuckle we’ve planted and when it’s
grown the flowers will have a lovely scent and attract bees. We’ve even
planted a Magnolia tree and potatoes and strawberries as well.”
Layton, 10, said: “I used to help my auntie in her back garden with growing
sunflowers. I enjoy planting things and then coming back to see if they’ve
grown – it’s very rewarding when they have.”
Councillor Rose said: “It’s brilliant the way the school has embraced the
gardening project and the way it is linked to wildlife and the natural
world.
“The pupils are very enthusiastic about it and are happy to get involved and
get their hands dirty and I’m sure it’s teaching them a great deal which
they’ll be able to put to good use in the future.”