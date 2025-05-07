Broughton Shopping Park welcomes North Wales’ first Mango store

Fashion retailer Mango has opened its first store in North Wales at Broughton Shopping Park, continuing the international brand’s expansion across the UK.

The 4,000 square foot store officially opened over the weekend and exclusively stocks Mango’s women’s line, including its latest summer styles, signature linen collection, maternity and plus-size ranges, as well as accessories and footwear.

The shop interior follows Mango’s Mediterranean-inspired ‘New Med’ concept, designed to reflect the brand’s fresh and natural aesthetic. The fit out includes warm tones, neutral colours, and sustainable materials that evoke the feel of a Mediterranean home, divided into distinct rooms.

Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said the opening was a major milestone for the retail park.

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome visitors into our new Mango store and we feel very proud to have been selected as the brand’s first destination in North Wales,” he said.

“As a leading international fashion name, we know it will be a big hit with visitors. It’s a fantastic addition to the centre – especially as visitors look to enhance their summer wardrobes – and further strengthens our growing fashion offer.”

Mango’s arrival boosts Broughton’s line-up of high street names and enhances its appeal as a fashion destination for the region.