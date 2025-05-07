Flintshire youngsters urged to enter RSPCA’s Young Photographer Awards

The RSPCA is calling on young photographers in Flintshire to enter its prestigious Young Photographer Awards, which officially opened for entries this week.

The competition, aimed at those aged 18 and under, celebrates a love of animals and nature through the lens and regularly draws thousands of submissions from budding photographers using either cameras or mobile phones.

This year’s contest introduces a new ‘Documenting Animals’ category, encouraging entrants to tell powerful real-life stories through a series of three images and a short written narrative. The new category seeks to inspire young people to raise awareness of animal welfare or conservation issues and show how people and wildlife interact in today’s world.

Andrew Forsyth, RSPCA photographer and judge, explained: “We’re looking for a positive story that leaves a lasting impression. Entrants might document a rewilding project, a volunteer’s work with animals, or simply the changing landscape of a local reserve. It’s an opportunity to use your imagination and natural curiosity.”

The competition has seen impressive Welsh success in recent years. Last year’s overall winner was Anwen Whitehead, 15, from Cnwch Coch near Aberystwyth, whose striking photograph of a penguin wowed the judges. In 2023, Jamie Smart, aged nine from Powys, scooped four category wins and placed in four others, becoming one of the most successful entrants in the competition’s history.

Ellie Rothnie, professional photographer and long-time judge, said: “The RSPCA’s Young Photographer Awards is the ultimate celebration of young creative talent. Many winners have gone on to become successful professionals. I’m truly honoured to be a judge again this year and can’t wait to see what the young photographers in Wales come up with.”

The awards will be judged by a panel of experts including Ellie, RSPCA photographers Andrew Forsyth and Emma Jacobs, and former winner-turned-professional Catriona Parfitt.

Prizes and trophies will be awarded at a ceremony in December at the Tower of London, with sponsors Natures Images and Camtraptions providing support.

The competition closes on 13 August and entries can be submitted online via the RSPCA’s website, where further details, photo tips, and galleries are available.

“It’s a chance to celebrate nature, highlight animal stories, and maybe even start a career in photography,” added Andrew Forsyth.