Car theft warning after vehicle stolen in Flintshire

Police in Flintshire North have responded to 50 incidents in the past 24 hours, with officers making four arrests and dealing with a range of domestic, public safety and crime-related reports.

Six of the incidents were Priority 0 calls, which involve the most urgent responses and are attended using lights and sirens.

Among the most serious incidents were six domestic-related callouts and three incidents involving concerns for people’s safety. Anti-social behaviour was also reported in three cases.

Police made four arrests over the same period. Two people were detained on suspicion of burglary after being discovered inside a property. Officers credited a vigilant CCTV monitor for alerting them to the break-in. Another person was arrested for public order and theft offences, while the fourth was detained for a common assault unrelated to any domestic incident.

In total, 26 incidents were formally written up, and eight have already been recorded as crimes.

This morning, police received a report of a vehicle theft from outside a residential property. Officers are set to attend and gather more details. The force is again warning the public about the vulnerability of keyless entry vehicles to theft.

“Using a faraday box or a steering wheel lock can help prevent keyless vehicle theft,” said a spokesperson for the local policing team.

In a related note, officers responded to complaints about enforcement around number plates, explaining that vehicles using false plates often have non-compliant plates. They noted that obtaining compliant plates typically requires a V5 document, which can be a deterrent for would-be criminals.

“False plates are a key tactic in vehicle theft,” the spokesperson added, urging drivers to maintain legal plates as both a deterrent and a safeguard.

Officers say they will maintain high-visibility patrols in the area in response to ongoing concerns about burglary and vehicle crime.

“We understand the impact these incidents have on communities and will continue to be out on patrol,” a police representative said.