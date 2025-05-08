Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 8th May 2025

Car theft warning after vehicle stolen in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police in Flintshire North have responded to 50 incidents in the past 24 hours, with officers making four arrests and dealing with a range of domestic, public safety and crime-related reports.

Six of the incidents were Priority 0 calls, which involve the most urgent responses and are attended using lights and sirens.

Among the most serious incidents were six domestic-related callouts and three incidents involving concerns for people’s safety. Anti-social behaviour was also reported in three cases.

Police made four arrests over the same period. Two people were detained on suspicion of burglary after being discovered inside a property. Officers credited a vigilant CCTV monitor for alerting them to the break-in. Another person was arrested for public order and theft offences, while the fourth was detained for a common assault unrelated to any domestic incident.

In total, 26 incidents were formally written up, and eight have already been recorded as crimes.

This morning, police received a report of a vehicle theft from outside a residential property. Officers are set to attend and gather more details. The force is again warning the public about the vulnerability of keyless entry vehicles to theft.

“Using a faraday box or a steering wheel lock can help prevent keyless vehicle theft,” said a spokesperson for the local policing team.

In a related note, officers responded to complaints about enforcement around number plates, explaining that vehicles using false plates often have non-compliant plates. They noted that obtaining compliant plates typically requires a V5 document, which can be a deterrent for would-be criminals.

“False plates are a key tactic in vehicle theft,” the spokesperson added, urging drivers to maintain legal plates as both a deterrent and a safeguard.

Officers say they will maintain high-visibility patrols in the area in response to ongoing concerns about burglary and vehicle crime.

“We understand the impact these incidents have on communities and will continue to be out on patrol,” a police representative said.

ad

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • M53 southbound closed after serious crash near Eastham Interchange
  • Deeside-based Ukrainian soprano eyes Comeback at International Music Competition in Wales
  • Flintshire: Plan to demolish former environment centre

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    M53 southbound closed after serious crash near Eastham Interchange

    News

    Deeside-based Ukrainian soprano eyes Comeback at International Music Competition in Wales

    News

    Flintshire: Plan to demolish former environment centre

    News

    Transport for Wales: Free Rail Travel for Armed Forces to Attend VE Day Events

    News

    Flintshire: Hynet carbon pipeline construction set to begin in August

    News

    Cheshire Police: Dispersal orders in place as Chester gears up for races

    News

    Everything you need to know about Chester Zoo’s Run For Nature 2025

    News

    New trial to test traffic flow at key Chester roundabout

    News

    Broughton Shopping Park welcomes North Wales’ first Mango store

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn