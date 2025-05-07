Welsh firm backed by EU develops world-first wearable diabetes monitor

A Welsh business is leading the development of what could be a revolutionary advancement in diabetes management thanks to significant backing from the European Union’s flagship innovation programme.

Afon Technology Ltd, based in Caldicot, has secured more than £2 million through Horizon Europe to accelerate work on a world-first wearable blood glucose sensor that eliminates the need for finger-prick testing.

The device, named Glucowear, is worn on the wrist and uses ultra-low power microwave signals to monitor blood glucose levels in real-time. Unlike current glucose monitors, Glucowear offers a completely non-invasive approach, which the company says could significantly improve the daily lives of people living with diabetes.

CEO Sabih Chaudhry said the Horizon Europe grant, awarded through the European Innovation Council, is a game-changer for the small but ambitious team.

“From our small office and laboratory in Wales, our skilled team is pursuing the holy grail of glucose monitoring—a breakthrough with the potential to change the world,” he said.

“The Horizon funding scheme has been instrumental in accelerating the development of our groundbreaking technology. We were thrilled to receive €2.4 million from the European Innovation Council, allowing us to drive our innovation toward commercialisation and, ultimately, improve the lives of those living with diabetes.”

Afon Technology is one of more than 20 Welsh businesses to benefit from the Horizon Europe scheme. The Welsh Government lobbied strongly for continued access to the programme following Brexit, with the UK regaining associate membership in 2023.

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, encouraged further participation.

“Horizon Europe funding is pivotal for researchers, innovators, and businesses in pushing the boundaries of science and tackling critical challenges such as climate change, medical treatment, and industrial competitiveness in new technologies,” she said.

“I urge organisations in Wales to take advantage of the UK’s Associate Country status under the programme in 2025 so that we build on our reputation as a magnet for international collaboration, investment and excellence.”

The 2025 round of Horizon Europe funding is now open, with the Welsh Government continuing to offer support to local applicants through Agile Cymru, a scheme designed to increase Welsh involvement in international research and development projects.

As the push for commercialisation continues, Afon Technology’s innovation could offer a significant step forward for millions of people managing diabetes worldwide.

“This funding gives us the momentum we need to bring Glucowear to market and transform glucose monitoring for good,” said Mr Chaudhry.