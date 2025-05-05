Flint Coastguard respond after pair attempt to walk across River Dee to Parkgate

Emergency services were called out on Sunday morning after two people attempted to cross the River Dee on foot from a grounded vessel near Greenfield Dock.

Flint Coastguard Rescue Team was called to the scene just before 10am on 5 May.

They were joined by colleagues from Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team following reports of concern for a small boat and two individuals walking or wading across the river in the direction of Parkgate.

Due to the risk of the pair becoming stuck in the deep mud gullies that line parts of the Dee Estuary, the RNLI Hoylake Lifeboat Station Hovercraft was also sent to assist.

Two coastguard officers from the Wirral team were deployed onto the marshes to locate and make contact with the pair.

Upon reaching them, it was established the individuals were attempting to reach Parkgate to buy fuel before returning to their stranded vessel.

A spokesperson for Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team said: “Two people had left a grounded vessel near Greenfield Docks and were attempting to walk or wade across the River Dee, towards Parkgate. Due to the risk of them becoming trapped in the deep mud gullies, RNLI Hoylake Lifeboat Station Hovercraft was also tasked for support. Two of our Coastguard Rescue Officers were deployed onto the marshes to make contact and guide them safely back ashore.”

They added, “Thankfully we didn’t need to get our mud rescue kit dirty again after washing it down after yesterday’s training exercise… just a couple of muddy boots.”

Coastguard teams have reminded the public to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in any coastal emergency.

[Photo:Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team]