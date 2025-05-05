Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 5th May 2025

Nominations open for Chester Zoo education awards

Educators, schools and community projects making a difference for wildlife are being invited to enter this year’s National Conservation Education Awards, with nominations now open until May 25.

The awards, run by Chester Zoo, aim to celebrate outstanding efforts to engage young people with conservation and environmental issues.

Open to entries from across England and Wales, organisers are particularly encouraging nominations from Flintshire, Wrexham, Cheshire, Shropshire, Liverpool and Manchester.

Finalists will be invited to a gala celebration on July 10, where their innovative ideas and achievements in conservation education will be recognised.

Sean Dick, Senior Conservation Education Manager at Chester Zoo, said the awards continue to uncover impressive work being done in schools and communities:
“Since the awards began four years ago, we’ve had nominations from parents, school governors, school staff and even the pupils themselves.

“We want to celebrate the educators and organisations that are inspiring the next generation, who create an environment where young people are empowered. The planet has already changed within their lifetime, and no other generation has been as passionate about protecting the future as this one. It’s vital for them to know what direct and practical actions they can take, like how to create habitats for wildlife.”

There are three main categories this year, with separate awards for primary and secondary schools:

  • The Outstanding Conservation Educator award recognises individuals who use creative methods to teach conservation.
  • The Outstanding Conservation School category honours schools that have fostered a strong culture of wildlife and environmental education.
  • The Outstanding Conservation Initiative award is open to standout projects, such as last year’s winning sensory garden built on unused school grounds.

Sean added:
“If your staff member, team or school achieved something special during the past couple of years, we want to hear about it. These awards are a fantastic way to celebrate your achievements with colleagues, boost morale and gain wider recognition for your hard work and successes.”

Previous winners have included forest school pioneers, schools embedding sustainability in their curriculum, and pupils leading their own conservation projects.

To find out who is eligible and to make a nomination, visit: www.chesterzoo.org/conservation-science-education/international-conservation-academy/national-conservation-education-awards

