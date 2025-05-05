Connah’s Quay fitness group raises £10k in Scottish Highland trek

A fitness group from Connah’s Quay has raised over £10,000 for charity after completing a gruelling 100-mile walk across Scotland in just five days.

To mark the 10th anniversary of JSPT Health Studio, 25 clients and coaches took on the West Highland Way, a scenic but demanding long-distance route from Milngavie near Glasgow to Fort William in the Highlands.

The challenge was originally created to mark the gym’s decade of helping people build strength and confidence through fitness.

The group included members from both the original JSPT studio in Connah’s Quay and its sister site in Mold, now rebranded as V2 Physique.

Ranging in age from their 30s to over 70, the 21 women and four men took on the hike in variable weather, from sunshine to driving rain and winds.

Jack Sullivan, who runs JSPT Health Studio, said:

“This ‘bucket list’ trip was designed not just as a fitness challenge, but as a celebration of community, health and 10 years of JSPT changing lives through movement and mindset. On our 10th birthday last year, we created the trip as a challenge for people to train for, and then complete.”

The route typically takes a week or more to complete, but the group powered through in five days.

Along the way, they drew support from fellow walkers and locals who recognised them as the now locally dubbed “ladies from Wales”, thanks to good luck messages posted in the West Highland Way Facebook group.

Participant Kath reflected on what the challenge meant to her:

“It has been the hardest challenge of my life but so rewarding as I’ve walked miles in preparation making new friends, then hiked the 100 miles in five days. I’m fitter than I’ve ever been and looking for new challenges moving forward. I couldn’t have done it without the gym’s support and community.”

The effort wasn’t without its struggles. There were blisters, tears, and physical exhaustion, but the team spirit carried everyone through.

Funds raised will go to a wide range of causes, including the Welsh Air Ambulance, British Heart Foundation, Guide Dogs, Dementia UK, North Wales Cancer Appeal, NEWSAR (North East Wales Search and Rescue), Legend on the Bench, and Blood Cancer UK.

Organisers say the challenge has left the group “proud, emotional and stronger than when they started”, with many now eyeing up future goals.