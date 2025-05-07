New trial to test traffic flow at key Chester roundabout

A new scheme to enhance movement for cyclists and pedestrians will be trialled at the Fountains Roundabout in Chester next week.

From Monday 12 May, Phase 1 of the scheme will see a controlled exercise to turn off the existing traffic signals at the roundabout to assess how the junction operates for all users.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Leader and Cabinet Member for Strategic Transport, Councillor Louise Gittins said: “The traffic signals at Fountains Roundabout are approaching the end of their operational lifespan. Our Highways service has been looking into potential future options for the management of traffic and to support cyclists and pedestrians at the junction to find the best solution for all road users.

“The current signalised roundabout is a key junction in Chester’s highway network and at peak periods, queues can form on the approaches causing delays to motorists. In addition, we are aware that many pedestrians choose to cross St Oswald’s Way, using gaps in the traffic, rather than using the subways.”

This trial will use Active Travel England funding to explore options to improve Fountains Roundabout in Chester city centre for both motorists and pedestrians.

The Council’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan identifies the junction as a key gateway to the city from the north, used by many residents and students that live locally.

The Council wants to explore options to improve traffic flow, pedestrian safety and accessibility by providing crossing facilities on the roundabout itself, rather than just the current subways.

On 27 May 2025, Phase 2 of the trial will begin, this will involve installing temporary pedestrian crossings across St Oswald’s Way to help pedestrians crossing the road, and the effectiveness of these temporary facilities will be reviewed.

The trial will then continue until the 7 July 2025, when the temporary pedestrian facilities will be removed and the permanent traffic signals will be switched back on. The information collected during the trial will help the Council to design an improved junction for all users in the future.

Cllr Gittins added: “We will be monitoring the impacts on traffic, as well as the use of the temporary crossing throughout the trials. Existing subways will be left unchanged.

“If the trial is a success, we will begin design work on a permanent solution which will also consider opportunities to improve wider walking routes to the new crossing from the University and Upper Northgate Street.”