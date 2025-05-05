New group formed to boost democracy in Wales

A new advisory group made up of experts in democracy, policy and public engagement has been launched by the Welsh Government to help improve how citizens across Wales take part in shaping public decisions.

The Innovating Democracy Advisory Group, chaired by Dr Anwen Elias, will explore fresh approaches to civic education and democratic participation, with a focus on increasing involvement beyond just voting in elections.

The group is tasked with finding practical ways to connect people with all levels of government, including the Senedd and local authorities.

Set up following a key recommendation from the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales, the group was formed in response to concerns that many Welsh residents feel disengaged from political decision-making.

The Commission highlighted that reforms are needed to ensure people feel heard and involved in the decisions that affect their daily lives.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, who is overseeing the group’s work, met with members at their first meeting. Speaking after the event, he said:

“Through their combined expertise, members of this group will work to ensure everyone’s voices are heard and valued. Their innovative work extends beyond traditional electoral processes to revitalize democracy at all levels.”

Dr Anwen Elias, who is also a member of the Independent Commission, said she was pleased to lead the new initiative:

“I am delighted to be leading the Innovating Democracy Advisory Group to take forward the Commission’s recommendations. We have brought together a diverse group of influencers and advisors in the field of democratic innovation, participation, and involvement.

“We are committed to working in partnership with others across Wales who are already demonstrating best practice in public participation and democratic education. Together, we’ll explore where this group can add real value to ensure that the people of Wales are heard in decision-making at all levels of government.”

The group is expected to report findings and suggestions directly to the Welsh Government while maintaining regular engagement with the Senedd and local authorities.