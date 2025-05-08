Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 8th May 2025

Transport for Wales: Free Rail Travel for Armed Forces to Attend VE Day Events

Current and former members of the armed forces are being offered free rail travel to events marking VE Day today.

Those wishing to attend any of the organised events across our Wales and Borders network can travel on Transport for Wales trains for free on 8 May.

Serving personnel may either wear their uniform or carry a military ID card in order to qualify.

Veterans carrying a medal or veterans ID card also qualify.

It is 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe and services and events are being held all over Britain to mark the sacrifices made by so many.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:

“It’s so important that we bring people together to mark such historic milestones. Our Armed Forces have and continue to give so much for our country, and this is our small way of saying thank-you.”

Lee Robinson, TfW Director with responsibility for Veterans said:

“We know how important it is to be able to attend the events to mark VE Day. So we wanted to do the right thing and give any current or former Armed Forces members the chance to travel to the events free of charge.

“This small gesture we hope goes some way to demonstrate the gratitude we hold for those who have served and continue to serve in our armed forces.”

“Many of our colleagues at TfW have served earlier in their careers and we are proud to support them and to honour those who gave so much for the cause of freedom.”

