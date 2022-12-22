Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Dec 2022

Water company responds to concerns after parts of Flintshire left without supplies on multiple occasions

A water company has said ongoing problems in the part of Flintshire are because of the landscape and the location of ‘water network distribution assets.’

Residents in the Penymynydd and Penyffordd area have been left without water on multiple occasions this year.

The latest incident was on Friday when homes and a primary school had no water forcing it to close.

Following the latest issue, residents contacted Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami who asked Hafren Dyfrdwy, the water company that supplies that part of Flintshire for an update.

Mr Tami said: “Residents in Penyffordd and Penymynydd contacted me after being without water for the fourth time this year.”

“A Hafren Dyfrdwy representative gave the following update.”

“I am sorry you have had to contact us in relation to the supply issues experienced by your constituent.”

“Especially at this time of year with these weather conditions as a company we are working as hard, and we can with the challenges we are faced with and I know how hard it must be to have no water or a poor supply.”

“In relation to the situation, we acknowledge that the reliability of the water supply in the Penymynydd/Penyffordd area is not what it should be.

The Hafren Dyfrdwy spokesperson said: “Network resilience is a challenge due to the topography of the landscape, location of water network distribution assets and the number of properties at height.”

“We are already looking at a holistic view of all the network distribution assets to understand how best to improve reliability of supply for our customers.”

“We’re committed to improving the performance of the network but, due to its complex nature, a total solution will take time to implement.”

“In the meantime, we do have some localised improvements that we are making to help to mitigate some of the problems that we experience.”

In a bid to unravel the statement from the Hafren Dyfrdwy representative, Deeside.com asked ChatGPT – a prototype dialogue-based AI chatbot capable of understanding natural human language – to generate a version of the statement that was a little easier to understand, the result is as follows:

“The water in the Penymynydd/Penyffordd area is not always working like it should.”

“It’s hard to fix because of the land and where the pipes are.”

“We’re trying to figure out how to make the water work better for everyone.”

“It might take a while to fix everything, but we’re doing some things now to help with the problems we’re having.”

  • Anyone continuing to experience problems can email me at tamim@parliament.uk

[Photo: localheroes.com]

