Watch your step! New safety signs installed on Flint’s ‘crumbly’ coastline

Coastal Rangers have installed new safety signs along Flint’s foreshore this week, with the intention to alert visitors of hidden dangers on the ‘crumbly’ coastline. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Although the cliffs may seem natural at a first glance, they are entirely man-made. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These artificial cliffs lack the robustness typically associated with natural cliff formations, which leads to potential safety issues.

In particular, after storms, overhangs of 1 to 2 meters can develop, creating a risk of sudden collapse. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The goal of the new signs is to keep locals and those using the coastal paths informed and vigilant regarding these potential hazards. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson for the Flintshire Coastal Rangers said the new signs on Flint’s foreshore “warn of hidden dangers on this fragile coastline.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The cliffs, which appear natural, are entirely man-made and possess less strength than typical cliff lines. After storms, there can be overhangs of 1 to 2 metres ready to collapse.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As we approach the height of the summer season, this new initiative serves as a timely reminder for all visitors to heed safety warnings and respect the power of nature, even in its most deceptive forms. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

