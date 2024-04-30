Watch out for the Facebook egg scam targeting local group pages

The promise of fresh eggs for sale is not what it’s cracked up to be in a Facebook scam currently targeting local Facebook groups.

A deal offering trays of eggs at cut prices is a scam trying to dupe locals out of money.

Posts are being made in local community pages that on the face of it appear legitimate.

The post, which is accompanied by photographs, states:

“Our fresh Eggs both washed and unwashed are usually £7 for a flat (30 eggs) but we have too many & it’s a weekday so sale time!”

“We have 100 flats to get rid of £6 per flat.”

The post goes on to also state they have sacks of potatoes and honey for sale.

It also says they will deliver “to your doorstep.”

But much like those ‘lost dog’ or ‘injured dog’ posts, these adverts soon turn malicious.

The individual posting the bogus message turns the comments off so that you can only contact them by private messaging.

It is reported that those messaging these type of scams are asked for payment via a cash app.

Once the money is transferred they disappear from Facebook, blocking the person who has been duped.

A search of the text within the post shows the same or similar adverts across Facebook appearing in Community groups not just locally but across the UK and further afield.

Facebook says: “Scammers may claim to be selling goods and services online, often at a price that’s too good to be true, and they may try to convince you that you can get a better price if you move the conversation to other communications channels, like email or chat apps.”

“Once you pay them, they would stop responding, and the goods never arrive. They may try to create a sense of urgency to get people to act quickly to place an order.”

Information on how to avoid scams can be found here.