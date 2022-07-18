Waste and recycling crews in Flintshire “stood down” for the day due to heat

Waste and recycling crews have been “stood down” for the day, the local authority has confirmed.

Flintshire Council said the decision has been made due to the temperatures.

As a result some of the black bin and recycling rounds will be affected.

All garden waste collections have been completed.

A spokesperson for Flintshire Council said: “More information on recollection will be available shortly.”