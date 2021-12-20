Warning over ‘cold callers’ in Garden City and Broughton claiming to be from major mobile phone provider

Trading Standards Officers are warning residents about cold callers reported having been operating in Garden City and Broughton claiming to be from a major mobile phone provider.

Flintshire Trading Standards has said the callers have been asking “quite personal questions and have been asking to look at peoples phones.”

A spokesperson said: “We are unable to confirm whether or not the callers are genuinely from this company but we would advise residents that you are under no obligation to answer any questions asked by cold callers and would also advise you not to show them any mobile phones you own.”

“If you are unhappy at being cold-called politely tell them to leave your property.”

Police have issued a ‘Three Step Plan’ for dealing with doorstep callers.

Remember genuine callers will not mind waiting. It’s your home. You don’t have to let anyone in!

One:

If in doubt, keep them out. It sounds simple, but if you don’t let someone in – they will go away. Don’t let them pressure you into opening the door.

Two:

Be prepared. Be in control. Think about what to say to doorstep cold callers in advance. Keep a list of key contact numbers near your phone so you can check out legitimate callers. Ask all other unwanted callers to go away.

Three:

Call a neighbour or the police. Contact a local relative or nominated neighbour who can help verify a cold caller. If you think someone is a rogue trader call North Wales Police on 101.

To report a distraction burglar or rogue trader who has taken your money and is still in the area – call 999.

If you do happen to get caught off guard and a cold caller does manage to get into your house, let us know about it as soon as possible.

There’s nothing to be embarrassed about, and the sooner we know about it, the better chance we have of catching them and recovering your property.