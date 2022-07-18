Warning of increased risk of wildfires due to extreme heat and lack of rainfall

With an amber weather in place for extreme heat and a lack of rainfall in recent weeks, the Fire and Rescue Services is asking people to be aware of the heightened risk of grass fires and other fires during this period of dry and hot weather.

Temperatures are set to sore across the UK over the next 48 hours, with temperatures set to peak on Tuesday afternoon.

The hot weather combined with a lack or rainfall in recent weeks means there is heightened risk of wildfires.

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Peter Greenslade, Chair of Operation Dawns Glaw, said;

“We are currently experiencing hot and dry weather conditions, and the forecast for the coming weekend and next week predicts that it will get even hotter. I, therefore, urge people to be extra careful and be aware of the heightened risk of grass fires.

If you are planning a barbeque, you must ensure that the barbecue is placed on a flat, non-combustible service, and well away from a shed, trees or shrubs.

If you are planning to burn rubbish, please reconsider this. Think, can you take it to a local authority waste disposal site instead?

It is illegal to burn grass at this time of year and if you come across somebody burning grassland you can report them, anonymously, to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

If it is an emergency, you must always call 999.

Let’s all enjoy this glorious weather responsibly and safely. By following the above advice, you will reduce the risk of fire and reduce the impact on our fire crews, our communities and the environment.”

Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn MS, added: “Many of us will be thinking about visiting the countryside during this weekend’s hot weather.

“It’s really important to remember, though, that in dry and hot conditions like this even a discarded cigarette or glass bottle can start a major and devastating fire.

“I would urge people to heed the advice of our emergency services, to do what they can to keep themselves and others safe, and to keep our Welsh countryside beautiful.”