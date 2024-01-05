“Significant and sustained pressure” at north Wales’ emergency departments
Emergency departments across the region are facing “significant and sustained pressure.”
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has this evening urged people to only attend A&E if completely necessary.
The warning comes in the same week as the Welsh Ambulance Service revealed that it had dealt with 13,000 emergency calls since Boxing Day.
A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “The health and social care system across Wales is experiencing significant and sustained pressure.
“We are urging members of the public who need help to contact NHS 111 Wales in the first instance to be advised about the most appropriate service, which might be self-care at home, a visit to the pharmacy, a GP appointment, a Minor Injuries Unit, or, in life threatening circumstances, the hospital Emergency Department.
“As always, our Emergency Departments will remain open and will see patients in order of clinical priority.
"However, we regret that those who do attend will face extremely long waits to be seen while staff on duty do all they can to keep patients safe."
