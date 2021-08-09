Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 9th Aug 2021

Wales to lend England millions of Covid-19 test kits following request for help

The Welsh government is helping England in an “hour of need” and sending millions of Covid home testing kits over the border.

Twenty million lateral flow test kits are being sent to England from the devolved nations in response to a mutual aid request from the UK government.

In a statement, Eluned Morgan, Minister for Health and Social Services said: “Wales along with other Devolved Nations in the UK is to loan 20 million Covid-19 lateral flow tests from our allocations to the UK Government to support the response and demand in England.”

“The Welsh Government has worked hard to ensure we have the resources available to support our response to the pandemic in Wales including testing services, vaccines and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).”

“Sometimes this has involved working with other UK nations to provide us with more agility and economies of scale where needed.”

“As part of these arrangements Wales has on several occasions during the pandemic provided mutual aid to support the response in the other nations.”

“In relation to PPE since the start of April 2020, Wales has issued 13.8 million items of mutual aid to other UK nations and received 1.4 million items on request from Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

“Welsh health services buying power has meant that we have been able to provide £37.5 million of PPE for other UK nations. In return Wales has received around 3.3 million items from the UK Government to replenish stocks.”

“The Welsh Government is pleased to be able to support the request for additional help in England’s hour of need.”



