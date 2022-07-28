Wales’ record high temperature recorded at Hawarden Airport last week verified by the Met Office

A new Wales record-high temperature of 37.1C recorded at Hawarden Airport on July 18 has now been verified by the Met Office.

The UK’s new record-high temperature of 40.3C at Coningsby, Lincolnshire has also been confirmed.

The Met Office has said quality control testing, including physical inspections, cross-checking of stations and sites and further testing of equipment was carried out on a number of sites where records were provisionally broken.

“These quality control measures are in accordance with the internationally-agreed World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) standards, which are required to be accepted as official records. ”