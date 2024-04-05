Wales Comic Con returning to Wrexham this weekend!

Well-known faces in the world of film, television and gaming will head to Wrexham this weekend as part of Wales Comic Con.

The event, which is returning to Wrexham University for the first time since September 2023, will take place on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April.

Guests currently listed to attend this weekend include:

Patrick Fabian – Better Call Saul (Saturday and Sunday)

Matthew Horne – Gavin and Stacey (Sunday only)

Mark Addy – Game of Thrones (Saturday and Sunday)

Paul McGann – Doctor Who (Sunday only)

Josh Herdman – Harry Potter (Saturday and Sunday)

Samuel Anderson – Doctor Who and Trollied (Sunday only)

Janet Fielding – Doctor Who (Saturday and Sunday

Emmett J. Scanlan – Fool Me Once and Peaky Blinders (Saturday only)

Lucy Griffiths – True Blood and Preacher (Saturday only)

Also on offer throughout the weekend will be a number of independent traders selling custom made goods and the chance to purchase some memorabilia from your favourite show, film or franchise!

More information about tickets can be found here – with kids under 11 going free on both days!

We have contacted the organisers for further information on what’s at this weekend’s event and will update as and when.