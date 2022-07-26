Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 26th Jul 2022

Updated: Wed 27th Jul

Wales at the Commonwealth Games: Ministers send Good Luck message to Team Wales!

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford and Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden have sent a message of good luck to Team Wales before the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham today, the First Minister and Deputy Minister said Team Wales will inspire the next generation of athletes and para-athletes to compete for their nation at the highest level.

The Commonwealth Games are an opportunity for Wales’ athletes to compete as a nation in its own right, alongside 72 other nations. 199 Welsh athletes and para-athletes are competing across 15 sports.

In a joint message, the First Minister and Deputy Minister extended their best wishes to Team Wales on behalf of the entire Welsh nation.

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford said:

“I would like to extend the very best of luck to all our athletes competing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham at the end of the month.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best sporting talent Wales has to offer. It is also a wonderful inspiration for children and young people to get involved in sport and hopefully find a passion of their own!”

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden said:

“The Welsh Government is committed to a happy, healthy and active Wales, and there’s no better inspiration for Welsh people to get active than the performance of Team Wales in Birmingham.

“Good luck to all our fantastic athletes. The whole of Wales is right behind you! Pob Lwc!”

