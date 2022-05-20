Wales Air Ambulance flies into the with new-look identity

The Wales Air Ambulance Charity is ‘flying into the future’ with a new-look identity.

Now 21-years-old, the charity is looking back with pride at its lifesaving achievements while also looking ahead to ensure that it can be on standby for the people of Wales in the decades to come.

As a part of this focus on the future, feedback was sought from employees, volunteers, medical crews, trustees and supporters, with responses revealing that whilst people connected strongly with the Welsh identity conveyed by the Wales Air Ambulance, the current logo was not reflective of what the Charity does.

A project team of employees, led by Creative Digital Designer Lauren Burden, took on board the feedback and were tasked with creating a new Wales Air Ambulance identity and testing it with supporters. The result is a fresh new look that will come into effect from Friday 20 May.

The red rota blades that made up the original Wales Air Ambulance logo will now be replaced with a modernised design, with the new visual identity featuring an abstract helicopter encircled by a distinctive dragon’s tail.

The dragon’s tail sets the Wales Air Ambulance apart from other air ambulance charities in the UK and is consistent with the livery on both the Charity’s helicopters and rapid response vehicles. The circular shape also symbolises protection and strength.

As well as a new logo, the rebrand includes an enhanced colour palette, the introduction of more clear and modern fonts, as well as the creation of brand guidelines which cover the Charity’s tone of voice in communications and photographic style.

Lauren Burden said: “Research has shown that rebranding can increase opportunities for fundraising, whilst helping to spread awareness of the Charity. People’s willingness to devote their time and money to a cause is directly influenced by the positive connection they have with a brand.

“This has been an exciting project to lead. We have identified our new brand but now we start the significant work of introducing it across the Charity, which we will do in the coming months.”

Dr Sue Barnes, the Charity’s Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to unveil our new branding to the people of Wales. An organisation’s brand is one of its most valuable assets and for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, this is no different.

“Branding is key to our identity as it provides continuity and conveys who we are, what we do, and what we stand for. With the Charity embarking on an extensive and wide-reaching strategic review, it presented an opportunity for us to evaluate the brand.

“The development of this new identity has been inclusive, bringing together the thoughts of those connected with the service. I’m also extremely proud that this significant piece of work has been undertaken in-house, using the creative expertise of our own communications and design team.”

Now operational 24/7, the charity needs to raise £8 million every year to keep its emergency helicopters flying and its rapid response vehicles on the road.

Wales Air Ambulance, in partnership with the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service, offers advanced critical care and is often described as a ‘Flying ED’.

The on-board consultants and critical care practitioners are highly skilled and carry some of the most pioneering medical equipment in the world.

They can deliver blood transfusions, administer anaesthesia, and undertake emergency operations at the scene of the incident, before flying the patient directly to specialist care.

The service also offers transfers between hospitals when a patient requires immediate emergency treatment at a specialist health care facility. This is supported by a team of Helicopter Transfer Practitioners.

Picture: Wales Air Ambulance