Volunteers work tirelessly to transform Flintshire animal rescue centre over Easter weekend
A Flintshire animal rescue centre has undergone a transformation thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly over the bank holiday weekend.
Jackson’s Animal Rescue in Mold, which is run entirely by volunteers, provides essential shelter and care for animals in need in the local community.
The volunteers tackled a range of improvements, including extending and covering the car park with gravel to make it less muddy, clearing and flattening overgrown and uneven areas, and improving fences in the fields.
Work has also begun on fixing drainage to make the fields less wet, allowing the biggest field to be used for farm animals again.
The charity expressed its gratitude to those who gave up their Easter weekend to complete the work, and thanks AH Plant Hire and G Scarfo & Son for their support.
The team also constructed a new cattery, which was donated by PAWS in Denbigh, to expand the charity’s capacity for adult cats.
The volunteers who took part in the project were praised for their hard work, with the charity emphasising that without them, the transformation would not have been possible.
While the work may not be the most glamorous, it is crucial to ensuring that the animals in care have a safe and comfortable environment, the charity said.
Taking to their Facebook Page, the team at Jackson’s Animal Rescue said: “We are just so happy for what we achieved and so thankful to everyone who was involved.”
“This job can be really emotionally hard work, exhausting, draining, and sad sometimes, but this weekend, we are celebrating our accomplishments.”
The animal shelter which also has a site on the Wirral issued an urgent plea on Monday saying it was at “crisis point with the amount of animals needing our help!”
The shelter said it currently has 90 rabbits and 57 cats on their waiting list alone.
With kitten season just around the corner, the shelter expects even more animals to arrive in the coming weeks, adding to the already critical situation.
One of the animals desperately in need of a home is Enid, an eight-year-old cat.
Enid was surrendered to the shelter after not getting along with resident cats in her previous home, and she now requires a dog-free and adult-only home, or one with calm children over 16 years of age.
Despite Enid’s stressful past, she has begun to enjoy human affection and will need patience and understanding from her new owners.
Other pets in need of a home include Buster, a shy one-year-old male cat, who will need some time and patience to warm up to new owners. Kelvin, a two-to-three-year-old male cat, requires a pet-free home due to his occasional overstimulation and nipping.
The shelter also has several rabbits in need of homes, including Morrisey, a ten-month-old bunny looking for a neutered female partner, and Burger and Fries, two overweight two-year-old male rabbits who require space and daily exercise.
Several animals in the shelter require a foster home to help with socialisation, including Polly and Macey, two bonded female cats that require an indoor-only foster home with no children due to their aggressive behaviour.
Cassie, another cat from the same situation, is open to either foster or adoption and will be fine to live with cats and small dogs.
In an effort to find these animals forever homes, the shelter has urged the public to share their post on social media, click here.
