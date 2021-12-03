Visitors to North Wales hospitals will require proof of a negative lateral flow tests from Monday

All visitors sites to hospital sites in North Wales will be required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test before entry.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board say this has been introduced in response to high covid-19 case rates across the region.

Visitors will also have to complete a screening questionnaire including a temperature check before entry.

The changes will be introduced from Monday (6 December).

Lateral flow tests should be completed before arrival at the hospital and within 72 hours of the visit.

Details released by the health board today include:

All visitors will be required to show evidence of a negative lateral flow test result (SMS, e-mail message or screenshot) and complete a screening questionnaire including a temperature check before entry

Visitors are not permitted in areas whereby there are suspected or confirmed cases of COVID 19 (except in exceptional circumstances”

Check with the Ward / Department for visiting availability and times

Visiting remains restricted to 1 identified visitor per patient (except in exceptional circumstances outlined above as agreed with the Nurse in Charge)

Visiting is limited to 1 hour (except in exceptional circumstances outlined above as agreed with the Nurse in Charge) at the discretion of the Ward Manager and some visits may need to be cut short or cancelled

Visits will be by appointment with the Ward / Department directly and adhere to approved safe numbers for each specific area

Exceptional circumstances for inpatient visiting

Patient receiving end-of-life care in the last days of life

A familiar carer/parent or guardian/supporter/personal assistant to assist in care provision as agreed with ward/department

Both parents/guardians where the family bubble can be maintained in Paediatric and Neonatal wards / units

Patients may be accompanied where appropriate and it is necessary to assist their communication and/or to meet their health, emotional, religious or spiritual care needs as agreed with ward/department

Additional Paediatric and Neonatal services Visiting Guidance

Parents / Guardians are not permitted in areas whereby there are suspected or confirmed cases of COVID 19 (except in exceptional circumstances)

Please check with the Ward / Department for visiting availability and times

Both Parents can visit together where a family bubble can be maintained

Visiting is limited to 1 hour (except in exceptional circumstances outlined above as agreed with the Nurse in Charge) at the discretion of the

Ward Manager and some visits may need to be cut short or cancelled

Visits will be by appointment with the Ward / Department directly and adhere to approved safe numbers for each specific area

A health board spokesperson said: “Patient visiting by friends and family remains by appointment with ward or departmental staff only, and is usually restricted to a single visitor from the same household.

“These measures, which are already in operation at a number of our hospital sites and departments, will enable us to continue to allow safe visiting while protecting our patients and staff.

“We would appeal to visitors not to attend our hospitals or other settings if they have COVID-19 symptoms, including high temperature, a new continuous cough or loss of taste or smell, or have been in contact with anyone with symptoms.”

More information on general visiting can be found here. Details on Maternity Visiting Guidance can be found here.