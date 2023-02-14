Village pub wins approval for glamping site in Flintshire conservation area
Permission has been granted to create glamping and holiday-let facilities at a village pub in a conservation area.
Flintshire Council’s planning department has approved proposals to renovate the White Lion public house in Glan Yr Afon, Llanasa.
As part of the plans, four moveable ‘shepherd’s huts’ will be added to the creation of two-bedroom accommodation for holiday makers, along with other improvements.
According to the applicant, the plans for the reconstruction of the site will help the pub become more viable in the future.
Among the documents submitted with the application was a viability report compiled by Kenney Moore property consultants, which stated that the business had “zero future as a viable pub.”
It states that the pub was run by Christopher and Hannah Mellor before it closed after being impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, and has since been taken on by their son Will with a view to making the venue viable as a hospitality location again.
A design and access statement submitted with the application states that the pub, which dates back to the mid-19th century, is currently closed for refurbishment.
Alterations will be made to improve disability access, a garage block will be reconstructed to create a two-bedroom holiday let while the shepherd’s huts will be located outside.
As the pub is in the Glan-yr-Afon conservation area near Gyrn Castle, a heritage impact assessment was also carried out prior to approval being granted.
This assessment report was supportive of the plans, stating: “It is acknowledged that the proposals will bring change to the site. This change will be positive.
“The proposals to both the existing building, the reconstruction of the garage building as a new holiday let, and the addition of shepherd’s huts with the sloping topography of the naturally landscaped site, allows the site to develop in a way that is sympathetic to the character and appearance of the Glan-yr-Afon Conservation area whilst being responsive to present day needs.
“The public house, currently not in use and somewhat neglected, allows for a sustainable and economic re-use of the building, with little change.
“It will improve the building’s appearance and increase the public’s accessibility and inclusivity, and the leisure offer for guests will be appropriately and sympathetically enhanced in a small-scale way that will not overwhelm the site or its setting or have any real impact on the conservation area’s special architectural or historic interest.”
Flintshire Council’s planning chiefs have approved the application via a delegated decision.
By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).
