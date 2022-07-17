“Use water wisely” over next 72 hours say Hafren Dyfrdwy

During the warm weather, Hafren Dyfrdwy encourages people to use water wisely and shares tips on how to stay cool this summer

Using paddling pool water to keep the garden looking green, switching off the tap while brushing your teeth and cutting a couple of minutes from your morning shower are just a few recommendations from Hafren Dyfrdwy to help people reduce water use during warm weather to avoid a surge in demand.

With the hot spell covering today, tomorrow and Tuesday Hafren Dyfrdwy is urging everyone to think about using water wisely while enjoying the sunny weather, to ensure there’s enough water for everyone, whilst helping to save money on bills too.

James Jesic, Managing Director of Hafren Dyfrdwy, said: “Our region has seen a dry start to the year, with less rainfall than we would usually expect between April – June 2022.

“The current heatwave combined with the dry weather means that reservoir levels are lower than we would like them to be at this time of year.

“Although we have no current plans for a hosepipe ban, we are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

“As the hot weather continues, to ensure people have access to water for essential things like washing and cooking, it’s important that everyone continues to be mindful of their non-essential water use.

“This includes taking simple steps to use water more efficiently at home, such as popping a sheet over the paddling pool in the evening so that you can use it again the next day. Once you’re done, you can use the water on your plants in the garden!

“And remember that established lawns recover quickly so there is no need to get the sprinkler/hose pipe out, as they use as much water in an hour as a family of four does in a week.”

Top hot weather tips:

· Keep hydrated

· Have a shower rather than a bath to save water

· Use a bucket and sponge rather than a hose to clean your car

· Look for leaking loos and get them fixed

· Turn off taps when not in use

· When it’s time to empty the paddling pool use the water to water your plants

· Water plants in the evening with a watering can – it’ll be more effective as less water will evaporate