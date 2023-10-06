Unseasonably warm weather forecast across the weekend

Unseasonably warm weather is set to arrive in the UK this weekend, with some areas seeing temperatures reach the mid 20s.

According to the Met Office the change in conditions is being caused by the jet steam pushing its way northwards ahead of the weekend.

This will allow for some very warm air to come in from the south.

Locally temperatures will be around 21C and 22C – above average for the time of year.

However some southern parts of England could see highs of mid 20s.

Presenter and Meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "As we go into the weekend frontal systems will remain trailing across Scotland as this warm air moves into the south.

"For many further south it will be a fine, dry day on Saturday with temperatures getting to highs of around 25C, which is unusually warm for the time of year.

"By Sunday, it'll be a more widely dry and sunny day for many. Highs or around 26C or even 27C in isolated spots is possible."

RNLI National Water Safety Partner, Samantha Hughes, said: "With warm weather forecasted, we are likely to see people visiting the coast and inland waterways.

"As it is outside of the summer season, not everyone will be able to access a lifeguarded beach so we'd like to remind people what to do if they find themselves struggling in the water.

"Remember to float to live. Tilt your head back with your ears submerged, try to relax and breathe normally, move your hands to help you stay afloat.

"When it is safe, then swim to safety or call for help. If you see someone else in danger at the coast, please call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."

