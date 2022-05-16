Unpaid carers in Flintshire can apply for the one-off £500 support payment from today

A two-month window has opened for unpaid carers in Flintshire to claim a £500 support payment from the Welsh Government.

Almost 2,400 unpaid carers across the county are eligible for the payment which is in recognition of the pivotal role they have played during the pandemic.

The payment is part of a £29m investment in unpaid carers from the Welsh Government and recognises the financial and emotional hardship many have experienced.

The Welsh Government said it “hoped a payment will go some way to easing those pressures, as well as recognising the value of their caring role over the last year to Wales’ health and social care system.”

Unpaid carers who are receiving Carer’s Allowance on March 31st this year will be eligible for the payment.

An unpaid carer is someone who cares for a partner, relative or friend who has an illness of disability.

Carers Allowance is paid to people caring for at least 35 hours a week, who care for someone receiving certain benefits and who earn no more than £128 a week.

Across Wales there are an estimated 57,130 people in receipt of Carers Allowance in Wales.

Flintshire Council’s website states: “If you believe you may qualify for this support, you can submit a claim through this website from 9am on 16 May 2022.”

“All registration forms must be received before 5pm on 15 July 2022.”

“Payments for successful claims will be made from June through to the end of September 2022.”

“Please note, you should register with the Council where you live, not the Council where the person you care for lives (if it is different).”