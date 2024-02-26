University supports Chester International Film Festival

The best in international cinema is being shared at a week-long festival in Chester hosted by the University of Chester and Storyhouse.

The Chester International Film Festival takes place from Friday, March 1 to Friday, March 8.

The event is sponsored by the University’s Department of Languages and Cultures and curated by the Chester Film Society with thanks to Vain Hair and Beauty.

The festival includes a global selection of contemporary feature films at share stories and experiences from a wide array of countries, ranging from Ireland to Japan.

This year’s festival features four preview screenings including Oscar-nominated films Io Capitano and The Teachers’ Lounge and starting with Hirokazu Kore-eda’s much anticipated new film, Monster.

Each screening will start at 6pm and will be introduced by an expert from the Department of Languages and Cultures. All tickets are £6 or £5.40 for Storyhouse Card Members.

Professor Mark Gant, Head of Languages and Cultures at the University, said: “We’re excited to be working with Storyhouse and Chester Film Society to celebrate the best in international cinema.”

“I hope as many people as possible enjoy this fascinating collection of curated films from across the globe and the introductory talks from my colleagues.”

