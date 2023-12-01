University of Chester spearheads discussion on the future of legal profession
The University of Chester is gearing up to host a significant national event that will shape discussions about the future of the legal profession.
In partnership with the Law Society of England and Wales, Chester Law School will present the “Carrie Morrison Lecture: A Focus on the Next 100 Years” – an event that delves into the challenges and barriers to gender equality in the legal field.
This prestigious event follows the University’s successful “Women in Law” exhibition and aims to move the conversation from dialogue to definitive action, with the goal of creating a more inclusive and diverse legal profession.
The lecture will feature Victoria Evans, a Partner at Level Law, as the keynote speaker.
Victoria, a commercial lawyer with extensive experience in the sports and media industry, is renowned for her role with European and Olympic Federations.
In March 2022, she became the fastest female to solo row the Atlantic, breaking the previous record by over eight days.
Joining her on the panel will be Shantha David, Head of Legal Services at Unison, Neha Lugg, a Senior Legal Trainer at Lewis Silkin LLP, and Deyontae James, Associate Solicitor at Rradar.
These esteemed professionals will bring a wealth of knowledge and insights to the discussion.
Professor Chantal Davies from the University’s School of Law has played a crucial role in organising the event.
She expressed her pride in the University’s contribution to the legal community, particularly in the North West.
“This event is not only a chance to reflect on the progress made in breaking down barriers in the legal profession but also an opportunity to look forward to a more diverse and inclusive profession,” said Professor Davies.
The lecture, scheduled to take place in the University’s Wheeler Building on Tuesday, December 5, from 5:45 pm to 8 pm, promises to be an enlightening and forward-looking discussion.
It will be available for live streaming to a wider audience. Attendees and interested parties can book their participation through the Law Society events page, here.
