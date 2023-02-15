Unite members in ambulance service reject Welsh Government pay offer
Unite members in the Welsh Ambulance Service have overwhelmingly rejected the most recent pay offer made by the Welsh government.
A 1.5 per cent non-consolidated rise and a 1.5 per cent consolidated one-off payment for 2022-2023, on top of the already imposed 4.5 per cent, had been put on the table by ministers following negotiations.
But in a ballot of Unite members on the current offer, 92 per cent of the workforce rejected it on a massive 70 per cent turnout.
The union has now confirmed its members in the Welsh Ambulance Service are now set to strike on 20, 21 and 22 February.
Unite has called for further talks to resolve the dispute.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Welsh government has a clear opportunity to stop the upcoming strikes.
“Instead of the political posturing it has engaged in, now is the time to get round the table and improve the offer.
“Unite members have spoken – the current offer is not acceptable. These workers are living hand-to-mouth. Act now before the strikes escalate further.”
Unite’s lead NHS officer Richard Munn aded: “The Welsh government has promoted the importance of social partnership – the relationship between the unions, employers and government.
“This social partnership is now being put to the test and talks are needed to try to resolve the dispute.”
