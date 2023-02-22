Unite calls two further strike dates for Welsh Ambulance workers
Unite has announced two further days of strike action for Welsh Ambulance Service workers.
The industrial action will take place on 6 and 10 March.
The action is in addition to three days of strike currently taking place (20-22 February).
Exemptions will be agreed in order to provide urgent life and limb cover.
Sharon Graham Unite General Secretary said: “The Welsh government needs to do the right thing, get round the table and resolve this dispute as matter of urgency.
“Until that happens the strikes will continue and Unite will continue to support its Welsh Ambulance members to the hilt.”
Richard Munn Unite Wales Regional Officer said: “The Welsh government needs to recognise the strength of feeling among our members.
“They are angry and determined to get a deal that prevents further pay erosion.
“At the moment there is no end in sight for this dispute, unless a deal can be reached it has the potential to dominate the upcoming Welsh Labour conference in March.”
