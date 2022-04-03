Ukraine: Flintshire artist raising money for charity after child refugee images left her heartbroken

A Flintshire based artist is helping to raise money for children impacted by Russia’s brutal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine after seeing heartbreaking images coming from the country.

Over 4 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in late February.

The actions of Vladimir Putin, President of Russia have caused Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.

The majority of those fleeing are women and children as men of ‘fighting age’ are forbidden to leave.

According to UNICEF, more than half of all children in Ukraine had been forced to leave their homes.

Artist Abby Browne, whose studio is in Hawarden, said that “seeing images of destruction, death and the displacement of so many people, especially children broke my heart.”

Abby is now raising money for a children’s charity through sales of a sunflower painting titled “The Field of Dreams”.

She created the painting just before this invasion started, “unknown to me at the time, the sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.”

“I wanted to help in any small way possible, so thought how can I use my art to benefit these children.”

Abbey said: “I am a mother of 3 children, the oldest would be fighting in Ukraine now if we lived there, and 2 primary school-aged children.”

Abbey has overcome her own personal battles over the years having struggled with alcohol addiction for most of her adult life.

At the age of 40, Abby was diagnosed with autism which she says has gifted her with artistic abilities.

Abby said: “I have created art from childhood which stemmed from my autism and spent too many years in addiction.”

“Now over 2 years in recovery, my art business has grown fast and I have sold worldwide including the US.”

Abbey said she has sold 11 of the prints and has another 19 to sell.

“It seemed obvious that I should produce prints to sell with all proceeds going SOS Children’s Villages which will hopefully provide some help.”

“I can’t do much else from the UK so I can only hope my small contribution makes a difference to at least one child.” Abbey said.

SOS Children’s Villages is providing urgent support to Ukraine by helping to evacuate children and families to safety.

The charity is also providing those still in Ukraine with food and other supplies so they can stay in lockdown and providing constant trauma support, families and children whose lives have been thrown into chaos.

Abby said her prints have a thank you message signed on the back and retail at £14.99 and can be purchased here:

Field of Dreams – Supporting the children of Ukraine