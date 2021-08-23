UK orders 35 million more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccines

Britain has agreed a contract for 35 million more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, to be delivered from the second half of next year.

The UK government has said it is “putting in place preparations to future-proof the country from the threat of COVID-19 and its variants through safe and effective vaccines, as the UK’s world-renowned vaccination programme continues to protect the population.”

These include plans for ensuring the UK remains ahead of the virus “for years to come and for any future booster programmes.”

Uk government Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

“The UK’s phenomenal vaccination programme is providing tens of millions of people with protection from COVID-19, saving 95,200 lives and preventing 82,100 hospitalisations in the over 65s in England alone.”

“While we continue to build this wall of defence from COVID-19, it’s also vital we do everything we can to protect the country for the future too – whether that’s from the virus as we know it or new variants.”

“I am pleased we’ve reached this agreement with Pfizer for more doses as part of our robust preparations to future-proof our vaccine programme, ensuring we have plans in place to keep the nation safe for years to come.”

Preparations are underway for a booster programme this year to ensure those most vulnerable to COVID-19 are protected.

The booster programme will be based on the final advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), expected in September.